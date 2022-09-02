A mild drama ensued in a restaurant in the UAE after an Oyinbo woman stormed the placed and demanded Nigerian garri

She spoke Pidgin English and grumbled seriously when she was told garri is not one of the delicacies served in the restaurant

Nigerians who have seen the video on TikTok are in her comment section telling her to come to Nigeria and get garri

A young Oyinbo woman has been captured in a short TikTok video as she stormed a restaurant in Dubai, UAE to demand Nigerian garri.

The lady was serious about it and she got completely dispointed when she was told garri is not served in the restaurant.

The young lady's demand for garri stunned the restaurant attendant. Photo credit: TikTok/@bombastigal1.

Source: UGC

Nigerians ask her to come visit Nigeria and buy garri

In the video, the restaurant attendant was stunned and seriously surprised at the lady's demand especially since she looks like she is not from Nigeria. More interesting was the fact that she spoke in good Pidgin English making many to ask if she has lived in Nigeria.

But the attendant answered her politely, telling her garri is not on the menu. She stormed out and grumbled about Dubai.

Nigerians took to her comment section to let her know she can come to Nigeria and get as many bags of garri as she wanted.

Watch the video below:

Her action in the restaurant immediately raised questions in the minds of Nigerians. Many people took to her comment section to ask her if she is of Nigerian descent. Some simply asked her to relocate to Nigeria and get garri. See some of the reactions below:

@stonebenz0 said:

"Garri no dey na only paratta them get."

@izuskid reacted:

."You are done with this Dubai."

@OLUWAFEMI commented:

"Garri dey here come buy but na 300dirhams."

@sonia22indiana said:

"Are you Nigeria, wow, you are too much, sister."

@Ricky Dawn569 said:

"If dubai no get garri nothing go make me come this country I can't leave without garri."

