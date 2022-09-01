An event venue was reportedly thrown into chaos and darkness after a frustrated man cut the power cable

The man who carried out the action was said to have been denied entry into the show, so he decided to take revenge

A viral video capturing the moment has elicited hilarious reactions online as people call the fellow a man of "vaawulence"

Confusion ensued at a big music festival as a man went through the back and disconnected the cable supplying power to the venue.

The young comrade did the odd job after he was denied entry into the event. Instead of going home quietly, he decided to take his pound of flesh.

When the man disconnected the cable, the event venue was thrown into darkness. Photo credit: Sestovic and Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images andTikTok/@fleego.

In a short video clip seen on TikTok, the man was seen tracing the cable and then used a sharp object to cut it off, thereby throwing the event venue into chaos.

Immediately after then, the people in the venue shouted as the lights and the music stopped.

Social media users have called the man several names as people say he likes "vaawulence."

It was not immediately known if the partygoers later found out what happened.

Watch the video below:

After the video was reposted on Instagram by @notjusok, it got funny reactions from users on the platform. The man was called out for seeking redress the wrong way. Some of the comments are compiled below:

@youngshaggii said:

"This guy too like Vawulence."

@kinqbanqs commented:

"He even follow Dem dey sing the song o."

@larrys_collections said:

"Lol people no get joy."

@davidndavina22 said:

"Peace is never an option, vawulence we stand."

@champz148 commented:

"The kolo first sing the music with dem."

@oplooploo_ said:

"No be for shrine here o."

