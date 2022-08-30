A young Nigerian man has gone on the road to bless random strangers who danced with him

A lady he met at a bus stop was initially reluctant to dance before she became so passionate, vibing to Electricity

Many people who watched the video said that the lady must be a TikToker with the moves she demonstrated

A Nigerian man known for making strangers happy with songs on the street has gone to a bus stop to interact with strangers as he played Davido's featured song, Electricity.

One of the people he stopped at a bus stop was a lady in a green shirt who appeared surprised when the man placed a Bluetooth speaker beside her.

One of the people he asked to dance ran away from him. Photo source: TikTok/@brytiwundu

Shy people, great song

Seconds into the video, the lady danced hard, and the man rained naira notes. People said that they really love the lady's energy.

Other people that he met at the bus stop were three men and an old woman. The woman refused to dance as she ran into a bus.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred more than 800 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mheez Gold said:

"That last man get joy, he dey gimme joy sef."

wrldshina said:

"That girl on green sabi dance."

Princess Amarachi said:

"The last man ogogoro money don sure."

Ekems Baby said:

"The last man is going to shut down quilox this night."

user5644582798769 said:

"Na money dey make some people dance oo."

4tune42 said:

"dis video sweet me because of dat gal on green."

Nuella.Bethel said:

"The girl on white short na tiktoker."

BeiBoo05 said:

"Green shirt killed it. Mama ran away, and papa was a whole mood!"

Strangers gifted money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same young man put big smiles on people's faces as he surprised them with money.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he carried bouquets of N500 notes and gave them each to strangers he met on the street.

The first woman he saw at a construction site was amazed when he went on his knees and presented the money.

