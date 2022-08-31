A student of the Osun State University has raised dust on social media after a video showed him mocking the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU

Instead of singing out quietly without noise, the student made a white T-shirt with the inscription, "ASUU LOL"

Social media users have thrown a spin into the student's action, interpreting it to mean "despite your strike, I still graduated"

An excited student of Osun State University has been sighted on a video making a mockery of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

At the end of his final examination, the young man wore a shirt which he specially made for the occassion with a funny inscription reading "ASUU LOL."

The inscription on the student's shirt has generated controversy.

Source: Instagram

Graduation at last

A straight interpretation of the inscription on his shirt would read "despite your strike, I still graduated." There was huge excitement in the air the moment he flashed the shirt for the camera to capture.

This much is not lost on Nigerians on social media who readily related to the video and have since put a spin on it.

The video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and it has generated hilarious reactions from Nigerians on the platform.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 and this has frustrated quite a number of university students.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Nigerians immediately took to the comment section to say what they think about the "mockery" shirt.

Some said the student was silly, others said his action was in order. See some of the comments below:

@best_dressed_nigerians said:

"ASUU and Amadioha, I no know who strike pass."

@ivorymelanin__ reacted:

"Wahala so is it a shame to be in the University?."

@only1_ednariches said:

"Nawa oh! ASUU no send anybody papa oh."

