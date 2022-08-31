A pretty young lady identified as Mirabel has shared the heartbreaking messages she received from her father

This was after he came across a video which showed her giving her male best friend a peck on the cheeks

The angry father poured out his anger on her for bringing 'disgrace' to herself despite being the first daughter of her family

An angry father lashed out at his daughter after viewing a video of the young lady getting cosy with her male best friend.

The young girl identified as Mirabel said she shared the video on her WhatsApp status and one of her friends made a screen record of the video and showed it to her father.

Her dad got so mad after viewing the video and he took to WhatsApp to vent his anger on her, describing her as a total disgrace.

He also promised to deal with her for her 'inappropriate' action whenever she returns home.

Sharing the chats via TikTok, Mirabel said:

"I just posted a video of me pecking my male best friend on my status and someone screen recorded it and sent it to my dad. This really melted my heart."

TikTok users share their thoughts

@marvgad said:

"My father did more than this broke my phone when I got home. Now he is begging me to get married lol I go show them pepper."

@ama__.j wrote:

"Ada for mouth. I know this feeling cos I’m an Ada. It’s not easy to be an Ada oo."

@preorder_with_tabitha reacted:

"This is the main reason I blocked everyone from my hometown from viewing my status. I no get strength to face my dad’s anger."

@derahivory commented:

"Please tag the person that screen recorded immediately you find out. Justice for you."

@aiiybee said:

"The struggle of being the first daughter in an African home. I feel your pain dear. I’ve been in this situation so many times. You’ll be fine."

