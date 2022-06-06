A mother recently broke down in tears after witnessing her little son's reaction to a prank which she played on him

In a viral video, the mother pranked her baby boy with an empty plate of food to see how he would react to it

The little boy looked into her eyes and told her "it's okay" and this made her so sad that she ran out to get the food

The touching video of a little boy whose mother played an "empty plate" prank on him has stirred emotions on social media.

In the viral video which was shared on Instagram by @pubity, the mother jokingly served her son an empty plate of food.

After spotting the empty plate, the little boy got teary and asked his mother what happened to his food.

Mom pranks little son with an empty plate of food Photo credit: @pubity

Source: Instagram

His mom in her response said she has no idea what happened and his reaction moved her to tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He shook his head and told her "it's okay" and the heartbroken mother burst into tears immediately.

In tears, she told him she was going to get his food and ran off immediately.

People react

SlimJim said:

"He handled the situation better than 99% of fully grown adults would.

Marc Gruenberg noted:

"I love that she felt so guilty after he said it's okay. He's so genuine."

Charity Osberg stated:

"Aww the way he said it's okay melted my heart. This child is so precious and affectionate. My goodness!"

Jayden Holmes said:

"What a sweet little spirit he has. He's going to be a man of compassion and understanding. Mama go get him his favourite food."

Karyn McGrift wrote:

"He played a reverse psychology on his mother and it worked. What a smart baby."

Judas Marcos added:

"Smart boy. He quickly flipped the script and it worked on his mom. Now he's going to get an entire pot of food."

Little boy in slippers makes dance look sweet, behaves like adult

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the dance video of a little boy has left many social media users trying to determine just exactly how old he is.

The boy was seen dancing to a traditional song, gesturing, shaking, and moving his body like an adult.

The unidentified kid also sang along with the singer, making people wonder how he learned the lyrics of the traditional song

Source: Legit.ng