A Nigerian lady who is heading a group of chubby female bouncers has spoken up about her motivation to do the job

According to the young woman in a recent interview, people have always regarded the security job as a hustle for only men

However, she decided to change this narrative by spearheading a group of fat ladies who are macho and fit to be bouncers

Emem Thomas, the leader of a group of female bouncers known as Dragon Squad has opened up about her job.

Emem said she always believed that women can do any kind of legitimate job if they put their minds to it.

According to Emem, she decided to organize a group of chubby ladies to act as bouncers and the journey has been successful since it kickstarted.

Speaking during an interview with BBC, Emem said their job is to give people joy and protection with their physical presence.

According to her, she has been facing criticism as some people usually feel that they would not be able to do the job just like men.

She added that some critics go to the extent of tagging them 'lesb! because of the kind of job they do.

"My hustle na to carry women wey even fat pass me go do bouncer work. My challenge be say people no feel say we fit do the work. Them think say as we stand for events, na decoration we dey do", Emem told BBC Pidgin.

Netizens applaud female bouncers

Jojoamiegbe said:

"God bless your hustle."

Bestgoldeva wrote:

"You are doing well."

Naijayoungestbiker said:

"God bless you mummy."

Thereal_dannybravo remarked:

"Beautiful."

Isabel_grace08 noted:

"Nne God bless ur hustle."

Giftjames_ reacted:

"I'm proud of them."

Rexgee_ noted:

"Creative mindset still works great things."

Squadylala commented:

"Some things we call disadvantage are actually advantage it's how your mind program you."

Kidsdecornaija reacted:

"Beautiful, creative. I love it."

Tinachild remarked:

"I hope Governor's wives and top female executives can hire you."

