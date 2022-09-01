Popular relationship expert Blessing CEO recently joined the list of celebrities who have had their bodies worked on

The controversial figure decided to flaunt her behind, and the video has sparked mixed reactions on social media

While some people pointed out the inequality, others noted that it was too hard with reference to BBNaija's Khloe

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO has stirred reactions on social media with her newly 'worked on' behind.

Blessing, in a video, proudly flaunted her behind in a skin-tight jumpsuit as she danced energetically to a song.

Blessing CEO shares new video of her behind Photo credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Clearly proud of how she looks, the relationship expert attempted to shake her behind several times in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Blessing's revelation

swis_obylistic:

"Khole big brother yansh na the best oo."

1am.diane_g:

"Is it just me or the Ynash are not equal one big pass one the other ynash is bend."

stan_dgreat:

"I've never seen a BBL that didn't fit until now."

leelian_val:

"E be like say my eye dey pain meBle Ble what is this."

francamike:

"Why e get gallop abi na speedbum for side."

karis_worldwide:

"This girl no do yansh she lies a lot ..she dey wear something."

ajiboyetaiwofunmilayo:

"You sure say the surgeon never make mistake for this yansh so, because he like say one big pass one."

eye.jay:

"Bia go back to default settings, while at it ask for your refund n extra for damages! Warisdis?"

asandrea__stores:

"Pepper them gang. U look great."

Source: Legit.ng