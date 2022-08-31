A 15-year-old boy created a scene after storming a car dealership to purchase an expensive whip worth a whooping N36 million

The car vendor got tensed over the situation and decided to involve the police to find out who sent him

Upon interrogation, the little boy told the police officers and car vendor to allow him to enjoy his life because he has just 5 years to live

A 15-year-old boy who has only five years to live, walked into a car dealership to purchase his dream car.

Temmyy who shared the story via Twitter said the little boy priced a car worth a huge sum of N36 million.

The car dealer got scared of the situation and got the police involved. During the query, the young lad revealed he has only 5 years to live and would love to enjoy his life to the fullest before he dies.

15-year-old boy buys N36 million car Photo Credit: Momo productions / Martyn Lucy

Source: Getty Images

This scared the police officers and car vendor who quickly pulled back and allowed the boy to pay for his dream ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Temmy's tweet read:

"This driver can’t keep quiet about a 15 y/o whom he witnessed at his dealer friend’s store. He said the kid priced a N36M car and was ready to pay. Out of fear, the dealer called the police; on arrival, the police questioned him to know if it belonged to his dad/uncle.

In the driver’s words, the kid said “why are you stressing me? I have just five years to live; let me enjoy it to the fullest.” Everyone was shocked when he pulled his shoes."

See full tweet below:

Netizens react to Temmy's tweet

Temitope Daramola said:

"Okay something like this happened in abk too while I was in school. Sars stopped this guy’s car thought he was yahoo. Baba showed them his leg o and his biggest toes was missing told them. SHEY MO JO YAHOOO LOJU YIN. Even Sars fhooor they left him alone."

Creative Credence wrote:

"2018 was the turning point for all sorts of nuisance just because people want to make money. That was literally the year everything started falling apart."

Gabby Michael reacted:

"Bro that yr, I started loosing alot of money trying to mk money. It wasn't funny. The pressure coming from nowhere and everywhere."

Kid comedian buys car for dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that kid comedian, Kiriku, and his brother showed their dad true love as they bought him a new car.

The man got very emotional about it all. In a TikTok video, the kid comedian and his brother posed inside the car.

At the start of the clip, Kiriku could be seen holding up the car key with joy on his face. Some seconds after, people had already gathered around the vehicle to show the comedian much love. His brother was bathed in water to express joy.

Source: Legit.ng