Comedian Kiriku and and his brother got many people praising them as they surprised their daddy with a car

Sharing the video online, Kiriku made the announcement on his TikTok page as he posed with the vehicle's key

Well wishers who came to celebrate with them bathed them with water as their father was full of joy

Popular kid comedian, Kiriku, and his brother showed their dad true love as they bought him a new car. The man got very emotional about it all.

In a TikTok video, the kid comedian and his brother posed inside the car. At the start of the clip, Kiriku could be seen holding up the car key with joy on his face.

Kiriku's father knelt and thanked God in front of many people. Photo source: TikTok/@kirikuofficial

Source: Instagram

Father appreciated God

Some seconds after, people had already gathered around the vehicle to show the comedian much love. His brother was bathed in water to express joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When their father came into sight, he was very happy. The man went on his knees with his hands raised to appreciate God's blessing.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jara Sam Samuel said:

"Your children Dey give us joy."

Sleazy wire said:

"Congrats Mi G for the Love you shows to ur parents, they tried but couldn't get at the top now it your turn to make them smile."

Akeeb Rukayat said:

"God blessings on you guys."

preshy said:

"you parents will be happy, God will continue to bless you."

standard blessing said:

"see as dem use water bath kiriku. congrats this one sharp."

Fatmata Kanneh said:

"congratulations and continue to win boy."

standard blessing said:

"see as dem use water bath kiriku. congrats this one sharp."

ifeanyistan637 said:

"the way it suppose to be, what God destiny can never be change. l hear you sir."

Children bought vehicle for dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video re-shared by @goodnewsdog shows the moment an old man saw a similar car he used to own when he was young. The man had to sell the vehicle to get some money to raise his kids.

When he saw that type of vehicle many years after in a parking lot, he told his children how he loved it when he still had one. The passionate father said the car served him well.

When his daughter gave him the key to the parked vehicle, he asked "what is this?" and became very emotional.

Source: Legit.ng