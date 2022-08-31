If you are not a lover of corn, this cute video of a little boy singing praises of the cereal grain will change your mind

The little boy identified as Tariq melted hearts after his vox pop on corn went viral, earning him the nickname 'corn boy'

Tariq said corn tasted good ever since he was told that it was real and went on to drop a nice pun for it

A little boy identified as Tariq has become an internet sensation after his vox pop on the cereal grain corn went viral.

Tariq was asked by the white interviewer if he thought corn was real and this made the lad speak about the edible at length.

The lad said he can't imagine a better thing than corn. Photo Credit: Yulia Naumenko, TikTok/@doingthings

Source: Getty Images

In the TikTok clip, Tariq who spoke soundly and exuded confidence, said corn tasted good ever since he was told it was real.

He added that it tasted even better when he tried it with butter.

"But when i tried it with butter, everything changed."

Tariq thinks corn should be sold at a dollar

When asked if he thinks everyone should be eating corn, Tariq had this to say:

"...Not everyone should like it to be the best. They just have to try it. Have a bite!

"I can't imagine a more beautiful thing. It is corn!"

On his description of corn to someone who has never tasted it, the lad replied:

"A big lump with knobs. It has the juice. It is the part that makes me mostly like the corn."

He dropped a pun for corn that excited the interviewer.

"I hope you guys have a corntastic day," he said.

Tariq thinks corn should be sold at a dollar. He chewed on it in an infectious manner.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

bees knees said:

"I genuinely hope he has an amazing life, i hope everyday he's alive he feels like he's on top of the world."

I'm a Pidgeotto said:

"Imma need a "where are they now?" in about 15 years cuz this kiddo is going places!"

Julia Davis said:

"Such a well-spoken little dude I hope he’s having a corntastic day today."

yari said:

"He has been waiting his ENTIRE life for someone to bring up corn as a topic of conversation. you telling me he came up with that pun on the spot?!"

Adriana Samhain

"Omg this kid would have a field day in Iowa during the summer the corn is amazing."

Loba said:

“Ever since I found out corn was real” LMAO my daughter is at the same fase."

