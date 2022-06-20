A corn seller identified as Blessing has blown netizens away with her intelligence and sound manner of interaction after a man shared her video on the net

The man had struck a conversation with the young lady in the process of buying corn and decided to have her recorded as she personally thrilled him

He sought the help of well-meaning persons to help Blessing pursue her dreams of studying medicine at the university

A Nigerian man, Francis Ngozi, has taken to LinkedIn to appeal for an intelligent and articulate corn seller named Blessing.

According to Francis, Blessing scored 279 in JAMB and desires to read medicine at the university, but a lack of financial wherewithal meant she had to be selling corn to make ends meet at least.

Blessing supports her mum by selling roasted corn. Photo Credit: Linkedin/Francis Ngozi

Blessing proffers a solution to the insecurity in the north

Francis said he was thrilled by how the young lady spoke and shared a 5-minute video on LinkedIn of her dissecting the cause of insecurity in the north and proffering a solution to it.

Blessing in her argument posited that the main reason for the rising insecurity in the north was a lack of education.

According to her, an uneducated average northerner is like a gun in the hands of selfish politicians and terrorists as they have no mind of their own due to a lack of education.

She lamented that the number of out-of-school kids in the north is on the high side compared to other regions of the country.

Her solution to nipping insecurity in the bud is simple - education.

Francis said Blessing sells corn to support her mum. He furthered that such a bright girl shouldn't be allowed to waste away selling corn.

"Such brains, I think need to be cultivated and harvested. Let the economic condition of her family due to bad governance not be any further hindrance to the actualization of the great potentials in her. Pls let's help her,'' he appealed.

Social media reactions

Anthony Okoye said:

"Sound mind.. her approach and objectivity is humane.

"I think scholarship would go a long way in shaping her further."

Siegfried Sorkpor said:

"I dare say that Africa is not in short supply of the intelligence she needs to develop. This young woman has just analogized one of those sensitive and topical issues in Nigeria.

"Articulate, Bold, intelligent, and so much more."

Jennifer Ijeh-Tarila said:

"I haven't listened yet, and Blessing wanting to go to school is admirable, but there's hardship all over the world, in Nigeria and outside it, and not every situation is as a result of a bad country. I needed to say this cos i choose to believe my country isn't always the problem."

Senior Jegede said:

"May God help her so she can achieve her desired dreams.

"Many children are out there scoring low jamb scores even with their parents having the funds to sponsor them to school but that's how life and nature is anyways.

"God bless you sir Francis Ngozi."

Boy scores A1 parallel in his WAEC exams but is still at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who got A1 parallel in his WAEC exams and is still at home had gone viral.

Morro's plight came to light after a man identified as Nana Yaw shared his stellar result on Twitter as he called on people to help the boy go to the university.

Yaw made the appeal while celebrating the birthday of the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM in Ghana, Nana Aba on Twitter. The kindhearted man urged Aba to bless the boy while sending her wellness wishes.

