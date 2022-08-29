A Nigerian has shown big appreciation to her brother as she repaid his dedication to her business with a car

The brother was astounded when he saw the car his sister parked outside of their compound for him

Many people who reacted to the emotional video of love said that they were moved when their mother praised God

A young Nigerian lady with the handle @veekeejames has gone online to share a video of how she surprised her brother with a brand new car.

The lady revealed that it is the least she could do for a brother who has been there for her and managed her business well. She added that he proved the notion that family can ruin business wrong.

The mother kept praising God for the showing of love between her kids. Photo source: TikTok/@veekeejames

He was short of words

After buying the car, she decorated the vehicle and drove it home. When their mother saw, she screamed with tears in her eyes and knelt to praise God.

The brother was so short of words as he walked close to where the car is with slow steps. His sister hugged him and started praising and thanking him for everything he has done for her.

Watch the video below:

monteedavids said:

"mama doing the mama's thing."

Mheez Gold said:

"Goosebumps. God bless you veeky btw your brother is so calm, handsome and looks so responsible."

julietifeoma470 said:

"He is so calm and looks responsible. Am single ooh."

Simirestanley said:

"E be like I go de help me sisters well well now they are small I’ll always be there for them maybe na plane they go buy me."

Ms.Ritta said:

"This is what we call true love and only sincere brother and responsible one will deserve this."

Elsie Naa Atswei Constanza said:

"I cried when I saw this , God bless y’all."

Kiriku and brother blessed their dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular kid comedian, Kiriku, and his brother showed their dad true love as they bought him a new car.

The man got very emotional about it all. In a TikTok video, the kid comedian and his brother posed inside the car. At the start of the clip, Kiriku could be seen holding up the car key with joy on his face.

Some seconds after, people had already gathered around the vehicle to show the comedian much love. His brother was bathed in water to express joy.

