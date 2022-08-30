Some students of a Nigerian polytechnic have thrown shades at university students after signing out from school

In a video making rounds online, the new graduates danced to a diss track directed to university students affected by ASUU strike

They rejoiced over the fact that they have all graduated from the polytechnic while their mates in university are still on strike

Amid the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, some students of a polytechnic in Nigeria have gladly signed out of school.

However, they didn't sign out without dropping a diss track for university students who are still at home due to the prolonged ASUU strike.

Polytechnic graduates release diss track for university students Photo Credit: @krowndavibekng

Source: Twitter

While in their white 'sign out' shirts stained with inscriptions of well wishers, the new graduates danced to their newly released diss track.

"I told you to go to polytechnic, you dey go university. I told you to go poly. ASUU don strike but I don sign out", the lyrics of the song read.

Netizens react as poly graduates shade university students

Jeremiah Olatinwa said:

"Tell them to write essay first. I want to check something. You'll meet them in NYSC finding it difficult to fill ordinary forms."

Oluchi Orji wrote:

"At the end of the day Wes go give them two or more certificate for evaluation which means more marks. This life no gree balance."

Comfort Eshiet reacted:

"Omo wetin concern me. My own na to dance to the beats. Afterall na Labour and favour market las las we both go need."

Damilare lamented:

"Asuu shebi you dey see wetin you cause?"

Esther Ume added:

"Ebe Onye oso ruru ka Onye ije ga eru. After dancing, remove your dancing shoes and wait for the 1st runner-up."

See tweet below:

No hope for university students as ASUU extends strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has decided to extend its nationwide strike.

The extension of the industrial action was a decision taken after the ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Abuja on Monday, August 29, The Punch reports. Vanguard gathered that the meeting which ended on Monday started on the night of Sunday, August 28.

A social commentator, Saddam Yayo Dens, who reacted to the news sympathised with ASUU and opined that the best way to solve the problem is to vote for someone who loves education in the next presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng