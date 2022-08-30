Some Nigerian students have decided to reshape their lives by getting engaged with small businesses and learning skills

In fact, some are cashing out and are not bothered anymore by the ASUU strike which is over six months now

But a group has lamented the move by ASUU while noting that Nigerians no longer care about ASUU's demands and its negotiation, noting that the union has lost Nigerians' sympathy

On Monday, August 29, the Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, (CERON), said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has lost the sympathy of Nigerians.

This is after the union decided to continue its strike action, six months after withdrawing its services from public universities.

In reaction, the group noted that such a move amounts to outright insensitivity to the plight of parents and students who had severally appealed to the union to call off the action, Vanguard reported.

ASUU has left parents, students devastated, the group maintained

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, the Secretary of CERON, Mr. Francis Odiir said the decision of ASUU had left students and their parents devastated.

He said:

“Their decision is outright insensitivity to the plight of the students and parents who are all devastated by this unpopular decision. Strangely ASUU failed to realize that those who are affected by their decision are poor parents whose wards populate the public universities.”

ASUU strike: Top southwest university dumps union, announces fresh re-opening date

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti has announced the re-opening of the institution for academic activities despite the extension of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Premium Times reports that the institution's management has directed the students of EKSU to resume academic activities on Monday, 29 August.

The announcement by EKSU's management comes hours after the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke declared an extension of the union's industrial action.

Nigerian student made money during strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 19-year-old student of the University of Ilorin, Odedeji Felicia, expressed her delight over the lingering ASUU strike.

According to the female student who doubles as a barber, she was able to expand her customer base and make more money due to the strike.

She thanked God for the strike and wished it would continue a little so she can make more money before resumption.

