A Nigerian lady, Chidera Stephen, living in the UK has gone online to share a video of how many things she got with N30k in a supermarket

Chidera's shopping experience stirred mixed reactions as some said that the money could not get half of her shopped items in Nigeria

There were some people who believed that depending on where one stays in the country, N30,000 will buy more things in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady, Chidera Stephen, living abroad has in a TikTok video showed the provisions she was able to get for N30,000 in a UK supermarket.

Filming her shopping, the lady bought things like packs of chicken, drinks, fruits and other delicious groceries.

People said that some of the items she bought are very cheap. Photo source: TikTok/@chiderastephen

Source: UGC

Less than N2000 for chicken

Even though, going by her hashtags, she many have intended living cost is rising in the UK, many Nigerians said that she got many things with the sum of N30,000 than she would get back home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A pack of chicken wings was below N2,000 going by the price tags. Depending on how much one's pounds exchange for, what she spent could even be less than N30,000 in naira.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Xage said:

"40 pounds is like 32000 naira now."

Queen Queen said:

"Food is not so expensive in the uk...I always tell pple that...back home in naija 20k won't last u a week food items."

Dunni said:

"Wow... Did you say 2 weeks. seriously I think its hight time I leave this country."

Oyin A_ said:

"That’s a lot, £1 chicken? You can’t see that in a Nigerian supermarket."

surrybala1 said:

"In Nigeria u can get more than that with 40 pounds."

She replied:

"Really? My friend in Lagos is saying the opposite."

ur mom said:

"food is so cheap in the UK. this would be like 120 in canada."

Ofili______J said:

"Omo in Nigeria you won’t buy half of this those apples alone cost #400 for one how many is that Omo this country is mad."

UK market selling Nigerian items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Fadekemi, in the UK shared a video of a market in Peckham as she labelled the place "trenches".

Playing a Nigerian song in the background, Fadekemi showed a place called "The Linda Beauty". She said the salon is quite famous around the area.

Moving from the place, she filmed a public restaurant that had Nigerian food on display. Some metres away from that place were common things like tubers of yam and bunches of plantain that are common sights in Nigerian markets.

Source: Legit.ng