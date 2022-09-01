Blessing Newton Abahi, the lady whose marital predicament initiated the 'bunch of women' soundtrack has celebrated a new win

The internet sensation flaunted a house key as she announced getting a new home for herself and her children

Blessing appreciated well-meaning individuals for their financial and moral support that engineered her present-day success

The lady behind 'bunch of women' soundtrack, Blessing Newton Abahi, has taken to social media to celebrate renting a new house for herself and her kids.

In a new TikTok video, Blessing dangled a house key as she made the announcement, adding that she has also launched her business.

She appreciated people for supporting her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@blessingbunchofwomen

Source: UGC

The pretty mum furthered that she now deals in about 25 products in her shop and appreciated people for their moral and financial support.

Blessing had gone viral after a video of her presenting her case before a judge, narrating how her husband unashamedly cheated on her with several women circulated online.

The lady has built on that trend to not only become a content creator, but improve her living condition. She captioned her video:

"It has been overwhelming and mostly the love I have gotten from you people I do not know . For the all wonderful words monetary support I most appreciative I have put all into good use and future of I and my kids , I now have a home of my own and business of my own ✨ I’m so grateful to God almighty and y’all my family I am immensely grateful."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Big Baby said:

"Now i understand why it is said in de Bible, dat good and Bad work together to give God glory."

ladyq237 said:

"Women plz learn to build and empower yourself before entering into marriage so that nothing will shock u tomorrow congrats ma."

nachanza said:

"When one door closes at the end tunnel, light comes. Blessings keep walking through it don't turn around."

Sam said:

"See how peace of mind can make someone glow and with beauty too. You are blessed and highly favored, sis."

Cuticle Fairy said:

"Wow God bless you abundantly my sister. May you continue shining and your kids remember your legacy."

realjudy8 said:

"Congratulations dear, God will bless you more. Take care and enjoy your children."

Woman behind 'bunch of women' soundtrack launches business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the woman behind 'bunch of women' soundtrack had launched her own business.

In an impressive video, the young woman showed off her new store and announced that she has started a 'chemical' business.

She revealed that she is currently into the production of liquid soap, toilet wash and some other chemicals. The beautiful woman also shared a photo of her glow-up on TikTok and people gushed over her beauty.

Source: Legit.ng