A video of a Nigerian woman dancing to her "bunch of women surrounded in my room" soundtrack on TikTok has stirred mixed reactions

The beautiful woman went viral on social media after a clip of her confession at a courtroom surfaced the internet

While some people feel she shouldn't be joking about her pain, some others insisted that it is a great way for her to move on

The Nigerian woman whose voice is behind the "bunch of women surrounded in my room" soundtrack on TikTok is trending again.

Recall, the viral voice was recorded when she presented her case before a judge, narrating how her husband unashamedly cheated on her with several women.

This time, she is going viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself dancing to her own soundtrack.

Beautiful woman behind "bunch of women" soundtrack dances to her own sound Photo Credit: @lordoflemon

In the video, the beautiful woman was spotted alongside a man identified as lordoflemon. They both danced together to the soundtrack and the woman was seen smiling excitedly.

TikTok users react to the video

Reacting to this, some TikTok users claimed she was making fun of her own pain.

@teewhysexy stated:

"naija na cruise, tiktokers made her see less of her pains. Na good leader remain for us aswear."

@flawaglamz commented:

"Bunch of women grace has found you see u making jest of your pain"

@inno_money stated:

"I too love this country,may God help us with a good leader."

@bean_tins noted:

"1 thing I like bout this country is, the citizens know how to help someone who’s in need."

@zaddymoney419 added:

"Omo this woman really went through a lot see her hair cos of Lagos sun and hawking ."

@mammialex remarked:

"all of una wey dey form seriousness una see am so .d woman don use d sound do vid sef."

“Bunch of women surrounded in my room”: Video of woman whose voice is behind viral TikTok challenge surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the viral voice that TikTokers have been using for the "bunch of women surrounded in my room" challenge is actually that of a pained woman fighting infidelity.

Shared by Olivia Godfrey, a video showed the woman presenting her case before a judge, narrating how her husband unashamedly cheated on her with several women. She told the court that the husband never felt sorry for "soiling" their marital bed.

As she was going through her story, her voice was laden with pain and sorrow. Speaking in well constructed English language, the woman said that after she reported to family members, they told her to be calm.

