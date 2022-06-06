A 19-year-old female student and barber, Odedeji Felicia, has revealed how ASUU strike favoured her

Felicia stated that she has been able to gather more customers and make more money with her barbing skills due to ASUU strike

According to her, going to university is just to 'fulfill all righteousness' and if she had her way, she won't bother going to school

A 19-year-old student of the University of Illorin, Odedeji Felicia, has expressed her delight over the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

According to the female student who doubles as a barber, she has been able to expand her customer base and make more money due to the strike.

She thanked God for the strike and wished it would continue a little so she can make more money before resumption.

19-year-old female barber shares inspiring story Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: Instagram

Life as a female barber

The beautiful 19-year-old went further to tell BBC about her life as a female barber.

According to Felicia, it has been favourable to her because most men prefer coming to her than going to their fellow men.

She further claimed that sometimes, she usually gets paid more than the expected amount just because she is a female.

Speaking further, Felicia said she's only going to school to 'fulfill all righteousness' because she has already found a 'resting place' for herself.

Nigerians react:

Jumima Ojaere wrote:

"She dey barb o. I don see her handwork plenty times. Seems she's always going to a salon at a young age."

Precious Dike said:

"This is a good talent but please never undermine the importance of education. Some graduates make more money than you can ever make if you didn't go to school."

Chiomzy Philip noted:

"Nice one. May God bless the work of your hands."

Evidence HRM remarked:

"This is so cool. Everybody must not go to school."

