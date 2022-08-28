A beautiful Nigerian couple has been trending online after arriving at their wedding in a private jet and Lamborghini

In a video making rounds on Instagram, the lovely couple were spotted dancing together as they alighted from the private jet

The wedding ceremony looked so luxurious and social media users have been reiterating the importance of money after seeing the clip

A sweet couple recently held a lavish wedding ceremony which has become the talk of the town.

The sweet couple arrived in the town in a private jet before proceeding to their Lamborghini ride which took them to the main location.

In an adorable video which surfaced on the internet, the love birds were spotted showing off their dance moves as they alighted from the private jet.

Couple arrive wedding in private jet and lamborghini Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Social media users gush over grand wedding entrance

Netizens have gushed over the couple's grand wedding with a majority of commenters hoping to be wealthy someday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

K.i.n.g_momo said:

"Him client sef attend the wedding?"

Walepella wrote:

"You know there are levels to this when DJ tunez is your wedding DJ."

Iamkingdinero2 commented:

"Kai they just wan make this marriage hard person, I never even see Dj money complete they have added Private jet inside it now Omor. Na really hook up matter I go old put."

Tolu_klar reacted:

"When wande coal start to de do DJ?"

Elegantonlinestore noted:

"The bride gele go on strike."

Pqb_tii wrote:

"Omo Even Transformers come Na Wa. See Optimus Prime na."

Olemsi4life reacted:

"I FIRST SEE DJ TUNEZ WITH WADE COAL I KNOW SAY DIS ONE GET MONEY DEM DEY FIND HOW TO SPEND AM."

Xmondt remarked:

"Let’s Find Out Their Source Of Income."

Karensugar35 said:

"All this no matter, all we need is peaceful home period."

Oluwasegzzautos reacted:

"Future wife front of ur papa house is ok & u take 5M for ur shop. Or we do hot wedding for big hall and u have no shop. Choose 1."

Watch the video below:

Celebrity couple hold hold lavish estate wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday for the second time in just over a month in a lavish ceremony at the "Good Will Hunting" star's estate, US media reported.

The A-list lovebirds already wed in Las Vegas in mid-July, but made it official again, this time in front of friends and family at Affleck's 87-acre (35-hectare) waterfront compound in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported.

Source: Legit.ng