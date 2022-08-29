Popular comedian AY's brother Lanre Makun recently clocked 40 and he threw a lavish party well attended by celebrities

As expected, AY and his beautiful wife Mabel graced the occasion and their arrival to the event got people gushing over them

In a video on his page, AY and his wife showed off their beautiful outfits but Nigerians were quick to remind them that their baby will show them pepper

One of the celebrated Nigerian couples is popular comedian AY and his beautiful wife Mabel and they recently turned heads on social media.

AY's brother Lanre clocked 40 over the weekend and to mark the special day, he threw a lavish star-studded party.

AY and wife turn up for Lanre Makun's 40th birthday party Photo credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The comedian and his beautiful wife Mable arrived like royals to the party, holding hands as cameramen struggled to get their photos.

Mabel looked stunning in her beautiful green dress as she posed beside her hubby who donned a blue striped suit.

AY also shared a video of moments during their photoshoot before he stepped out of the house with his wife.

Nigerians react to AY and wife's videos

real_tina4.u:

"They look so so good "

djfalone:

"Nah. They are unique in their own right. MABEL AND AY ."

princessbosslady2:

"Beautiful couple."

bisleyfashionspot:

"AY Just don't complain when you get home that Ayomide wants to play."

wainikomi:

"Ayomide dey wait for una 2"

noblenaire:

" Pepper dem Mr. and Mrs. Makun "

kasmo3301:

"Boss na dis one u want make ayomide sleep abi ❤️❤️"

amarakanu:

"My people @aycomedian @realmabelmakun."

AY shares video of lavish, expensive venue decoration for baby’s party

Popular award-winning Nigerian comedian AY and his family melted hearts on social media when they dedicated their second child, Ayomide.

After 13 years, Ayomide came into the world and the comedian left no stone unturned to prove that the little girl means a lot to his family.

After the dedication, the comedian shared a video of the lavish decoration of his space for a house party specially for his baby girl.

The video captured a breathtaking aerial view of the venue which was decorated with beautiful flowers, white and silver balloons, angelic pieces, and lights that gave the place a stunning view at night.

