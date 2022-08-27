Nigerian music veterans and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare had their reunion concert on Friday in Dallas

One of the highlights that has gone viral from the concert was the moment Mr P kissed a female fan during a live performance

The video has since sparked reactions from many of the singer's fans and followers, with some dragging him

Popular Nigerian singers and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye shut down Dallas on Friday, August 26 as part of their reunion concert.

The concert was stormed by many of the singer's fans and followers, who vibed with them as they rendered some of their hits songs.

Video of Psqaure concert in Dallas. Credit: @peterpsquare @notjustok

However, a highlight from the concert showed the moment Peter Okoye also known as Mr P got in the mood as they perform their hit song Beautiful Oyinye. Peter would go on to kiss an excited female fan during their live performance.

Many who were at the event were beside themselves by the singer’s action as they roared in excitement.

See the video below:

Reactions trailed the moment Mr P kissed a female fan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chi.zzy_donald:

"She wanted the kiss na."

cerenorobs:

"Tor koburu ,if nah so una dey run am now ."

dakade_is_here:

"Make en reach house first ."

realsarahemmanuel:

"Mr P be like:abeg take kiss May you leave me ."

di_nmaah:

"Issorite all this one follow for entertainment."

asha_fred:

"If doing the most is a person ."

realdanycruz_:

"E dn get eye for the girl since."

_chrisworld:

"Someone seriously girlfriend."

henry_mideff:

"E dey take advantage Abi nah still entertainment ."

ongod_sammy:

"Adekunle Gold no fit do ham.. simi go pursue ham comot for house."

mustee_____good__life:

"All this celebrities they over do abeg ."

Peter and Paul Okoye share sweet moments with their kids in Atlanta

Months after making a comeback as Psquare, Nigerian singers and twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, left social media users gushing after they shared some cute moments of them bonding with their kids in Atlanta.

In one of the videos they shared via their social media timeline, the brothers were seen with their kids in a salon.

They also shared a cute picture of them wearing happy smiles.

