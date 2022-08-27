“Celebrities Dey Over Do”: Reactions As Mr P Kisses Female Fan During Psquare Dallas Show, Video Trends
- Nigerian music veterans and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare had their reunion concert on Friday in Dallas
- One of the highlights that has gone viral from the concert was the moment Mr P kissed a female fan during a live performance
- The video has since sparked reactions from many of the singer's fans and followers, with some dragging him
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Popular Nigerian singers and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye shut down Dallas on Friday, August 26 as part of their reunion concert.
The concert was stormed by many of the singer's fans and followers, who vibed with them as they rendered some of their hits songs.
However, a highlight from the concert showed the moment Peter Okoye also known as Mr P got in the mood as they perform their hit song Beautiful Oyinye. Peter would go on to kiss an excited female fan during their live performance.
Nothing can break family bond: Peter & Paul Okoye of Psquare share sweet moments with their kids in Atlanta
Many who were at the event were beside themselves by the singer’s action as they roared in excitement.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
See the video below:
Reactions trailed the moment Mr P kissed a female fan
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
chi.zzy_donald:
"She wanted the kiss na."
cerenorobs:
"Tor koburu ,if nah so una dey run am now ."
dakade_is_here:
"Make en reach house first ."
realsarahemmanuel:
"Mr P be like:abeg take kiss May you leave me ."
di_nmaah:
"Issorite all this one follow for entertainment."
asha_fred:
"If doing the most is a person ."
realdanycruz_:
"E dn get eye for the girl since."
_chrisworld:
"Someone seriously girlfriend."
henry_mideff:
"E dey take advantage Abi nah still entertainment ."
ongod_sammy:
"Adekunle Gold no fit do ham.. simi go pursue ham comot for house."
“Watching in person hits different”: Joeboy says as he comes out with his full chest, a Manchester United fan
mustee_____good__life:
"All this celebrities they over do abeg ."
Peter and Paul Okoye share sweet moments with their kids in Atlanta
Months after making a comeback as Psquare, Nigerian singers and twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, left social media users gushing after they shared some cute moments of them bonding with their kids in Atlanta.
In one of the videos they shared via their social media timeline, the brothers were seen with their kids in a salon.
They also shared a cute picture of them wearing happy smiles.
Source: Legit.ng