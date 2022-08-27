A viral video shows a Yoruba father based abroad teaching his children how to speak their language fluently

In the heartwarming clip making rounds online, the children all read some parts of a Yoruba Bible to the delight of their father

Social media users have reacted to the clip with several people applauding the father over his action toward the kids

A Yoruba father based abroad has been applauded heavily for teaching his children how to speak their dialect.

Despite living abroad, the father recognised the need for his children to read and understand Yoruba language.

In a clip which surfaced on social media, the children were all seated as they read some parts of a Yoruba language.

Ayoade Ojeniyi who shared the video via Facebook said:

"The father is trying. A diaspora father teaching his children Yoruba. They have never visited home. But the best approach is that they should be able to speak and understand the language first before reading the Yoruba Bible."

Social media users react to inspiring video

Hakeem Rufai said:

"They trying, beyond those in the diaspora, majority of the youths in Nigeria find it challenging to read, write and speak Yoruba."

Soa Olarigbe wrote:

"I am so impressed with these kids. Many of our children here can understand Yoruba but they do struggle to speak the language. I am particularly impressed with the girl in the purple top, her pronunciation is almost perfect."

Dahunsi Akinyemi wrote:

"I love this effort. It is a BIG shame that children that are born in Yoruba land by Yoruba parents can not speak talk less of read Yoruba language."

Olawale Yusuf commented:

"They're trying, reading Yoruba is not even easy for we that was born and brought up in Nigeria not to talk of those who have not visited Nigeria before."

Nigerian kid in UK speaks Yoruba in funny way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian woman in the UK, Oluwatosin Ayodele, teaching her kid how to speak Yoruba has sparked conversations online.

In the clip, the mother made her son say every of her Yoruba words. The kid's attempt was funny as his heavy British accent got in the way.

While some words are understandable to a Yoruba speaker, some of his attempts were muddled up. In one, you would think he was talking about a "Justin" when what he meant to say was different.

