A mother identified as Qweenie Star has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she left her kids with her father to babysit.

The young mother had returned from work and was surprised to see one of her children sleeping on the floor.

Lady returns after asking dad to babysit kids

Her father, on the other hand, slept peacefully on two chairs joined together and covered himself with a duvet.

The video has stirred massive reactions from people who came across the clip on the popular app, TikTok.

While some people found the little girl on the floor more amusing, the father's position kept people in stitches as they noted that he slept like a baby on two chairs.

TikTok users react to funny video

@msblackgurl said:

"She was the last one asleep wondering around and her battery died mid step. Poor baby."

@jackreece_p wrote:

"Not the father sleeping on 2 chairs like the person being babysitted lol."

@sara_dianji reacted:

"Lmao. D father is probably the baby coz why is he the only one covered. Reason I don't trust men with my kids."

@cybervet25 remarked:

"Somebody had a tantrum and went to sleep where they stood."

@bruhhfuckyou said:

"I promise he went to sleep after the one on the floor went sleep cause that’s me I’m not moving them. It took to long to get a nap in."

@keg43 noted:

"My daddy once left my oldest home alone. She was 7. He went to the corner store to get a beer. Talking bout, she said she didn’t wanna go."

@chantaechantae noted:

"Looks like a crime scene this."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng