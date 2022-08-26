A bride's vigorous entrance to her wedding reception along with her bridesmaids has elicited reactions on social media

In a video, the bride and her ladies made an entrance, dancing to the popular Buga song by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel

The adorable clip of the heavily pregnant bride rocking the pathway while making her way into the reception has gained reactions

If you ever thought pregnancy makes a person boring, then a bride's vigorous entrance to her wedding, along with her bridesmaids, would reshape your thinking.

In a video on Aikalawere, the bride became the centre of attention at the wedding reception.

She was captured rocking the pathway as she danced to the popular Buga song by Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel.

Photos of a pregnant bride and her bridesmaids. Credit: haikalawere

The bride adorned a glorious outfit with a colour matching almost all the bridesmaids' attires as seen in the exciting clip.

The video of the pregnant bride and the bridesmaids' energy-filled dance moves at the wedding reception has garnered reactions from people.

Reactions to pregnant lady dancing

s.198585 said:

"My baby drunk in her belly now."

hussein.c.m asked:

"What are they doing?"

queen_mushi1996 said:

"When you are drunk and you love music."

emily_lannan said:

"@olivialannan When you get married I'm gonna be this joyous!"

