A young woman has landed in Switzerland after traveling all the way from her country, Tanzania to meet with her man

She said she waited for seven months for her visa request to be granted and finally when it came, she could not wait to fly out

A heartwarming video showed the moment she united with her love who she referred to as her soul mate

When it comes to love, there are no boundaries. A pretty lady has moved from her country to meet with her Oyinbo sweetheart in Switzerland.

According to the young lady, she flew from Tanzania to Switzerland to permanently stay with her man.

She described the man as her soulmate. Photo credit: TikTok/@miryandkarlo.

Love is sweet

She said in a video she shared on TikTok that she waited for 7 months before getting her visa and finally, it arrived.

The video showed her at the airport when she departed her country and also the moment she she arrived in Switzerland. She was picked up at the airport by her man who she has described as her soulmate.

She said in the video:

"God has finally answered our prayers. Finally, I met with y soulmate. Permanently staying in Swizterland with my love."

Watch the video below:

