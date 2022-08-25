A young Nigerian man stood up for his siblings in a funny video after their mother shouted at them

The man jerked her from behind and carried her away to put his mother under lock and key in a room

The reason for the move wasn't just because she was shouting, but that she was doing it so early in the morning

A funny video has shown the moment a Nigerian mum was carried away and locked in her room by her own son.

In the TikTok clip, the woman was filmed raising her voice in front of her grown-up children.

He lifted the woman off the floor and carried her away. Photo Credit: TikTok/@thelifeofcoko

Mum carried away like a kid

Some seconds into her ranting, one of her sons, David, lifted her up from behind.

The young man ignored her calls for him to stop as he carried and locked her in a room. She could only laugh.

His siblings laughed hard as he reappeared fully on scene after locking their mum.

A wording layered on the video explained that the move was necessary as she was shouting way too early in the morning. The video was captioned:

"We have to get her out because it was actually 10 am in the morning."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

chigolicious said:

"She knew she deserved jail time, why do our parents have no time zone awareness."

Grace ♊ said:

"I feel like it's an African mum thing if they are up Everybody gotta be up too."

Shumbress70 said:

"Got a feeling one day my youngest son is going to do this to me. l have to admit l'm always in his room telling him off."

ProHollow said:

"The way she gave up and just let herself be carried away."

Chinchin said:

"She didn’t even fight it I’m guessing this isn’t the first time."

Man funnily knocks mum over her dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had jokingly scolded his mum over her dress.

In a funny TikTok clip, the woman was about to gain access into the house when her son stopped her, ordering his mum to go back to where she was coming from.

He went on to remark about how she doesn't sleep in the house again and knocked her for wearing such a dress.

His mum funnily replied to him that he is not the owner of the house and that she would even begin to rock trousers. The two spoke in the Yoruba language in the funny clip that got netizens on the side of the mum.

