"We Met on TikTok": Video Emerges As Oyinbo Lady Flies from Her Country to Be With Fine Man, She Gives Birth
- Two love birds have shared the story of how they met online and decided to marry each other thereafter
- Explaining how they met in a short video, the young man identified as Dammy said he met his patner Laura on TikTok
- Laura, his pretty Oyinbo lover said she flew in to meet her love after their relationship became serious and now she has a son
A relationship that started from the comment section of a post on TikTok like a joke has resulted into something serious.
Dammy, a man from Ivory Coast said he took interest in his Oyinbo woman named Laura after she shared a video concerning domestic abuse and he commented on it.
She flew in to meet him
The two love birds thereafter followed each other and obviously struck a relationship that later became serious.
Explaining what happened in a short TikTok video shared on their handle, @dammyandlaura, the lady, Laura said she decided to fly to Ivory Coast to meet her man.
They would eventually get attached and then now have a cute child as a result of their love and commitment to each other.
The lovebirds are obviously happy in their relationship as they appeared in the now-viral video with their lovely son.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react
The lovely video they shared which was in response to questions about how they met has attracted various comments. See some of the comments below:
@Halfcaste_evy said:
"Aww so sweet gives me hope, am talking with Ghanian guy I'm from New Zealand, I was skeptical but he's so caring."
@Marina Rogers commented:
"I met mine on TikTok. All I need is to bring him here."
@Chris uk reacted:
"And now this amazing couple are an absolutely awesome family. Love you guys."
@hazybby2 said:
"Hopefully one day l will meet mine."
Man sends his wife abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Ugandan man sent his wife abroad.
According to a video the wife shared on TikTok, it has always been her wish to travel abroad and her husband helped make it a reality.
She however lamented that she missed her husband but she was trying to focus and be happy.
