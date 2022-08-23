Global site navigation

"We Met on TikTok": Video Emerges As Oyinbo Lady Flies from Her Country to Be With Fine Man, She Gives Birth
"We Met on TikTok": Video Emerges As Oyinbo Lady Flies from Her Country to Be With Fine Man, She Gives Birth

by  Israel Usulor
  • Two love birds have shared the story of how they met online and decided to marry each other thereafter
  • Explaining how they met in a short video, the young man identified as Dammy said he met his patner Laura on TikTok
  • Laura, his pretty Oyinbo lover said she flew in to meet her love after their relationship became serious and now she has a son

A relationship that started from the comment section of a post on TikTok like a joke has resulted into something serious.

Dammy, a man from Ivory Coast said he took interest in his Oyinbo woman named Laura after she shared a video concerning domestic abuse and he commented on it.

Dammy and Laura, two lovers who met on TikTok.
Dammy and Laura now share a son together. Photo credit: TikTok/@dammyandlaura.
Source: UGC

She flew in to meet him

The two love birds thereafter followed each other and obviously struck a relationship that later became serious.

Explaining what happened in a short TikTok video shared on their handle, @dammyandlaura, the lady, Laura said she decided to fly to Ivory Coast to meet her man.

They would eventually get attached and then now have a cute child as a result of their love and commitment to each other.

The lovebirds are obviously happy in their relationship as they appeared in the now-viral video with their lovely son.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

The lovely video they shared which was in response to questions about how they met has attracted various comments. See some of the comments below:

@Halfcaste_evy said:

"Aww so sweet gives me hope, am talking with Ghanian guy I'm from New Zealand, I was skeptical but he's so caring."

@Marina Rogers commented:

"I met mine on TikTok. All I need is to bring him here."

@Chris uk reacted:

"And now this amazing couple are an absolutely awesome family. Love you guys."

@hazybby2 said:

"Hopefully one day l will meet mine."

Man sends his wife abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Ugandan man sent his wife abroad.

According to a video the wife shared on TikTok, it has always been her wish to travel abroad and her husband helped make it a reality.

She however lamented that she missed her husband but she was trying to focus and be happy.

Source: Legit.ng

