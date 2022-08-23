Two love birds have shared the story of how they met online and decided to marry each other thereafter

Explaining how they met in a short video, the young man identified as Dammy said he met his patner Laura on TikTok

Laura, his pretty Oyinbo lover said she flew in to meet her love after their relationship became serious and now she has a son

A relationship that started from the comment section of a post on TikTok like a joke has resulted into something serious.

Dammy, a man from Ivory Coast said he took interest in his Oyinbo woman named Laura after she shared a video concerning domestic abuse and he commented on it.

Dammy and Laura now share a son together. Photo credit: TikTok/@dammyandlaura.

She flew in to meet him

The two love birds thereafter followed each other and obviously struck a relationship that later became serious.

Explaining what happened in a short TikTok video shared on their handle, @dammyandlaura, the lady, Laura said she decided to fly to Ivory Coast to meet her man.

They would eventually get attached and then now have a cute child as a result of their love and commitment to each other.

The lovebirds are obviously happy in their relationship as they appeared in the now-viral video with their lovely son.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

The lovely video they shared which was in response to questions about how they met has attracted various comments. See some of the comments below:

@Halfcaste_evy said:

"Aww so sweet gives me hope, am talking with Ghanian guy I'm from New Zealand, I was skeptical but he's so caring."

@Marina Rogers commented:

"I met mine on TikTok. All I need is to bring him here."

@Chris uk reacted:

"And now this amazing couple are an absolutely awesome family. Love you guys."

@hazybby2 said:

"Hopefully one day l will meet mine."

