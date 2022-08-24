A beautiful lady who bagged a degree in actuarial science has shown that she is now a market trader

The lady was all smiles as she packed vegetables for a customer in a video despite being a graduate

Some people who reacted to her video said many others are also going through the same thing

A young lady who studied Actuarial science in school has jumped on a TikTok viral challenge where people show what they studied and the reality life dealt them afterwards.

In a clip she shared, the lady could be seen smiling in her graduation gown as she posed with her mother.

The young lady took photos with her mum when she graduated. Photo source: TikTok/@shah20216

Source: UGC

Graduate turned market trader

Another shot in the video showed the same graduate selling perishable food items like onions, tomatoes and others in the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the market, the lady wore her glasses as she kept a smiling face while packing ugwu (vegetables) into a nylon bag.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 27,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3232987758582 said:

"At least you look cute doing it."

Brian_thomas said:

"To the people doing Actuarial, do not worry. Everyone's story is different.. Me for instance I got a job even before graduation with the same course."

ODZZ said:

"Good thing is you are SHOWING UP till your situation gets better."

Javan Matamano said:

"Trust God yur time is coming.God bless u."

Bon Bon said:

"The worst thing they spoilt schools like Polytechnic that at least spread out the market and gave skills,and now everything is about courses in order."

Desert HAWK said:

"Keep pushing mommy,,,there is light at the end of each TUNNEL...trust the process."

Another graduate who ended up in the market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who graduated from the university has shown the turn her life took despite the degree she earned through hard work.

Jumping on a popular trend on TikTok, the lady shared her matriculation photo and a video of her packing charcoal for sale.

In the clip, the lady sat on a low stool as she made the charcoal ready for customers. Many took to her comment section to wish her well.

Source: Legit.ng