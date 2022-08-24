When it comes to innovative ideas, Nigerians are proving to be very talented and are making efforts to produce local vehicle

Popular Maiduguri-based auto engineer, Mustapha Gajibo recently started rolling out electric tricycles to users in the city

Photos of his latest efforts have excited Nigerians on social media who asked that government support him to do more

Impressive photos of electric tricycles built in Maiduguri by Phoenix Renewable Limited are currently making the rounds on social media.

The photos of the beautiful three-wheelers popularly called Keke Napep have got Nigerians talking and asking the government to support the company.

Gajibo has been hailed for his innovative ideas. Photo credit: Northeast Reporters.

Source: Facebook

The owner of the company that produced the tricycle, Mustapha Gajibo is known for his electric vehicles which are mainly buses.

The new Keke products are said to be capable of traveling 120Km after 30 minutes charge.

Facebook useers react

Many Nigerians took to the comment section of the post shared on Facebook by Northeast Reeporteers to bare their minds. See some of the comments below:

Akpama Obeten Enang said:

"Who said Nigeria will not be the envy of nations if only we'll agree to bury the interest that tear us apart and then, wholeheartedly embrace the ones that unite us formidably."

AbdulGaneey Baba Ajia commented:

"Sign of victory because after every war where the state is victorious, industrial revolution normally follow. Borno my beloved state is emerging."

Sampson Oluwarotimi Fabowale commented:

"Great innovation. Nigeria on the way to greatness. Kudos to the engineers for their ingenuity."

Augustine Sylvester said:

"God will continue to expand your knowledge if the big men in Maiduguri refuse to help you expand they can not stop God to make you expand."

Abdullahi Ibrahim said:

"This should be the news that should be coming from the North. Not kidnappings, Boko Haram, child trafficking and host of other vices. Northern youth. Rise up and change the narrative."

Same man produces electric buses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mustapha Gajibo produced electric cars.

He said a tweet he shared that the cars were made with 65% locally sourced materials.

Nigrians on social media reacted positively to the Maiduguri-maid cars and said he should improve on them.

Source: Legit.ng