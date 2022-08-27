A Nigerian man recently visited Makoko in Lagos state and he shared a video showing the congestion at the waterside

The young man while filming the condition of the area lamented bitterly about being unable to move freely in Lagos even by water

Social media users have expressed their displeasure as several people call on the Government of the state to do something about the traffic

For years now, residents of Lagos state, Nigeria, have complained about the high rate of traffic in the state.

Commuters say they sometimes spend hours in traffic on short trips which shouldn't take more than 30 minutes.

Lagos resident shares video of traffic in river

Source: Instagram

While the major concern burdens on road movement, a young man in a viral video, has revealed that the traffic also extended to the waterside areas.

He shared a video of himself in Makoko, a community in Lagos state, and the video showed heavy congestion of people in canoes.

Massive reactions have trailed the video as Nigerians share their thoughts about the sad condition of people living in the area.

Nigerians lament over Lagos traffic

Mc_mrpope said:

"God have mercy."

Muyee_wazy stated:

"Nawah oh. Even water to get go slow. Lagos nawah oh."

Amarachi_gabriella wrote:

"God. I have never seen somewhere like this."

Khalifa_officiall reacted:

"Traffic still dey catch ontop water."

Iam_eboo reacted:

"Lastman need to come do their work here, why following one way, o wrong nah."

Olufunkearike62 reacted:

"I hope these people can also swim if there's a boat issues."

Thefoodbrand_ commented:

"Can only be Makoko."

Saint__zunna wrote:

"Lagos is Lowkey overhyped. Frfr."





Lagos residents waste six years in traffic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that every Lagos resident would have spent over six years in traffic by the time they clock 55 years, a new report by the Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, has indicated.

The state has one of the worst traffic gridlocks in the world, as commuters spend hours on the road, losing a significant part of their productive time before arriving at their destinations Thisday reports.

FDC, led by Nigerian economist Bismarck Rewane, also highlighted in its latest report published this month the economic outlook for 2022. The Lagos-based research and investment firm stated that while Lagos residents spent 1,080 hours in traffic a year, residents of London, which is said to have the highest congestion in the world, spent about 148 hours.

Source: Legit.ng