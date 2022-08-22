Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate from Season 7, Cyph has penned down an emotional message dedicated to his colleague Beauty who was disqualified from the show

Beauty scathingly left the show after she was found wanting for physically assaulting another housemate

In reaction to recent happenings on the show that has exposed Beauty's ex-boo Groovy as being a liar and a serial womaniser, Cyph shared a post to justify his lady friend's action

One of the evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates, Bright Hidi Nwekete, better known as Cyph, has penned down an emotional note dedicated to his colleague Beauty Tukura describing her as a true gem.

Beauty was disqualified from the show after she attacked her love interest on the show Groovy.

Cyph describes Beauty as a true gem in an emotional post Photo credit: @official_iamcyph/@beautytukura

Cyph, in his special message to Beauty, noted that her emotions are valid and that she had a serious reason for behaving the way she did that got her kicked off the show.

The tech-savvy ex-housemate slammed everyone who criticised Beauty for how she acted on the show.

However, he also noted that these people have now backtracked on their statements after seeing Groovy try to play two other ladies just weeks after Beauty left the show.

Since Beauty left the show, Groovy has dated Phyna, and most recently, he made a move on Chomzy just a day after he was moved from Level 1 to Level 2.

See Cyph's statement appreciating Beauty below:

"People would feed you to the wolves before figuring out what happened and by the time they feel sorry, it is already late… Now it becomes clear day by day (or should i say week by week), that all the signs that led to her emotional outburst were true and that is when people get to see the bigger picture of how many humans are…"

"@beautytukura you are a gem, your emotions (in check) are valid, and you shall rise above the norm because the norm will look as you become the Queen you are destined to be…"

Also, see how netizens reacted to Cyph's note below:

@lydiacollins6067:

"Cyph you were and is still Beauty's keeper. Keep it up brother. A PRAYER FOR BEAUTY."

@bianca_aguwa:

"This made me emotional Cyph a friend like you is rare❤️."

@mary_jaynee_:

"Beauty is so lucky to meet a brother a friend like you in her bbn journey."

@onyidollzz:

"A friend like Cyph! ....God bless you."

@toryshieldjersey_ng:

"You're valid too, everyone needs a friend like."

