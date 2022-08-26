A man, Ola of Lagos, who always talks about cars, has given a very interesting review of a private jet with amazing luxury features

In a video, he revealed that the jet which is selling for $7 million (N4.7bn), cost N4 million for a person wanting to use it for one hour

Many Nigerians had funny reactions to his review as some said that they are saving towards buying one

A young Nigerian man known as Ola of Lagos, who reviews automobiles, has made an interesting review as he talked about a private jet going for $7 million (N4.7bn).

In his video, the man revealed that it cost N4 million to fly in the private jet for just one hour. Going into the plane, he showed people what they would be getting should they decide to buy the aircraft.

The man said that one would spend N4m to fly it for one hour. Photo source: TikTok/@olaoflagos

Source: UGC

Luxury features of the plane

Sitting on one of the chair, he revealed that it could recline for resting as he drew out a convertible table that could be used as a makeshift diner.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, when a passenger wants to sleep during flight, they could use the couch that has a good pillow.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered funny reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of them:

Blessing said:

"I will buy this for my mom I promise, believe."

Mistu Kay said:

"Mr Ola you will surely buy this one day."

Slimsteve1641 said:

"I would have loved to buy it but I don't know how to drive aeroplane."

Ochuko said:

"if I no buy am make I see watn course am."

iam_hosanna said:

"ola don upgrade from cars to private jets."

Mizta Abayomi Captai said:

"Ola can I ask a question? this private jet get water closet, how come, the jet get borehole?"

Ackandidi said:

"#4billion p.jet na small jet .0ga no dey impress us."

Amazing Rolls Royce Wraith

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same Ola of Lagos who does reviews of luxury cars spoke about Rolls Royce Wraith in a video.

In a clip that went viral, the man gave the price of the car as N260 million. He said when a car owner sees the vehicle on the road, it is better to park and let it go.

The man said that the logo on the car wheels does not roll even when the Rolls Royce is in motion to let people always see its brand.

Source: Legit.ng