A young Nigerian footballer, Stanley, whose video of Neymar signing on his shirt went viral has spoken about the chance encounter

Stanley said that he does not have a special connection to the PSG player as many people believed, saying he only won his competition

The Nigerian footballer added that Neymar picket his football video submission among thousands before he met him

A young Nigerian man who travelled abroad and met popular footballer, Neymar, has narrated how it all happened.

He revealed that he had to make the video of how he met the PSG player because people have been disturbing him in his DM to connect him to Neymar.

The man said that he does not have any special connection. Photo source: TikTok/@stanleygodians

Source: UGC

The young man revealed said that Neymar organised a competition many months ago where he asked footballers to posts their videos and he submitted.

According to him, out of thousands, his submission was selected. Stanley added that his selection can only be attributed to grace and God.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mires King said:

"You sound so humble. Wish you the best life have to offer my friend."

Jude Verse 20 Enterprise said:

"I love the first sentence! This is” just Grace “ bro u will go far ! The sky is your limit."

K.I.D said:

"GOD is real and I pray his grace reach us. This the full definition of grace."

Hayford Addai362 said:

"Grace comes from God."

loyalboy076 said:

"nothing god can not do big congratulationsl bro this is my dream always."

user3588303540779 said:

"good morning brother how are you doing please I have a brother that is playing football too can you help him please."

Richardmilly said:

"Is grace for sure i hope say he give u some racks ooh."

Another Nigerian footballer made it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the handle @nachorisky_9 shared a video documenting how he rose from almost nothing and made it.

In the clip he shared, the sportsman showed how he used to play football on the street and for local teams back in Nigeria.

After a series of photos that captured his growth, snaps showed the moment he relocated abroad as a professional footballer and started playing there.

Source: Legit.ng