Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's twin sister, Amarachi Eze, has melted the hearts of people with her amazing voice

The beautiful lady recently visited a church where she was given a microphone to sing to the congregation

In a heartwarming video, she sang so melodiously, and excited people showered her with tons of praises

Amarachi Eze, twin sister of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, was recently invited to a church.

In a sweet video making rounds online, the pastor hailed her while introducing her to the congregation as the late singer's twin sister.

The pastor lauded the late singer and noted that even in death, her ministry must continue.

Amarachi's voice stuns people

Shortly after the introduction, he handed Amarachi a microphone to sing, and she wowed people with her amazing voice.

She sang a piece of gospel music with a sweet voice, and people couldn't stop gushing over her.

Nigerians shower praises on Amarachi

Christiana Edozie said:

"Amara am soo happy for u. I always got tears rolling down my eyes whenever I listen to ur songs."

Francis Uchenna wrote:

"Pls the full video of the ministration. The song cut when anointing wanted to throw me down."

Ada Zion reacted:

"Chaii anywhere your sister is now she will be happy to see you doing this God bless you dear more grace more wisdom amen."

Sharifah reacted:

"Ohhh my all I can say God doesn't make mistakes, more Grace and Anointing dear one we love you much love from Uganda."

Favour Ejike commented:

"I'm super proud of you ma'am you are really making us proud, more grace mama."

Opara Goodness said:

"Wow. Same voice with ur sister. More Grace to do exploit ma."

Late gospel singer Osinachi’s body arrives for burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that about two months after her demise, the remains of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu have arrived for interment in Abia state, The Nation reports.

The singer’s body was received in her hometown in Amakpoke Umuaku community, Abia, around midnight. It was reported that Osinachi, who sang the popular song ‘Ekwueme’ died on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Before the final internment on Saturday, a night of worship was held in Abuja on Thursday, June 23, while a Night of Prayer was also held in Isochi, Umunoci in Abia state yesterday, June 24.

