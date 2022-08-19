Influencer and fashion designer, Maureen Esisi, is going through a difficult time as indicated by a recent post shared on social media

The young lady formerly married to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu took to her Instagram page to announce the sad passing of her father

Esisi said she is completely shattered at the moment as many flooded the comment section to comfort her over the loss

It is indeed a sad and trying time for influencer and fashion designer, Maureen Esisi, who just lost a parent.

Esisi in an Instagram post shared on Friday, August 19, announced the death of her dearly beloved father.

“Completely shattered,” the young lady who was formerly married to Nollywood’s Blossom Chukwujekwu captioned a photo of her and her late father.

See the post below:

Condolence messages pour in

Many were spotted in the comment section of Esisi’s post with words of comfort as they prayed for the deceased to rest in peace/

Read some comments sighted by Legit.ng below:

sleek_souvenirs_n_more said:

"So sorry dear. This is really sad. You knew something was going to happen. You said you felt you wouldn't be happy on your birthday. May God help you and your family through this."

mofeduncan said:

"Oh NOOOOO!!!! I’m so sorry Reenie !! Goodnight Sir… and thank you for everything."

yourfavefirstlady said:

"I don’t even know the right words to say rn . May his soul rest in perfect peace."

eseboreme said:

"God!!!! !!! So sorry about your lossss His soul will rest in perfect peace, Amen."

saks_ray said:

"So sorry I envied your relationship with your dad. May God comfort you and grant his soul eternal peace."

urielmusicstar said:

"Red I don’t even know what to say. I’m so sorry Red Maureen I’m sorry."

