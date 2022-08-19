A Nigerian man has surprised a widowed mother of three who has been struggling to make ends meet

The poor woman lost her job as a fish distributor because her freezer got faulty and eventually spoilt

In a heartwarming video, the kind man identified as Ositapopcorn gifted her a new freezer and a new house

A kind man identified as Ositapopcorn gave a widow a new house and freezer after she complained about hardship.

Osita had approached the widowed woman who lamented the hardship she had been facing since she lost her husband.

According to the poor woman who lived in the slums, none of her kids attended school because she couldn't raise money for their fees.

Man gifts widow a house

Source: Instagram

She lost her job as a fish distributor after her freezer developed a serious fault and got damaged later on.

Sharing the story of her condition, Osita had written:

"Meet Ayo, she is a widow with 3. She lost her job as a fish distributor because she had a faulty freezer which eventually spoilt and because of that she couldn’t meet up and lost her job. None of her kids is in school. She needs a freezer to get things in shape."

In a recent development, Osita revealed that he had given the woman a deep freezer and a new house. He shared a video of the woman's reaction after seeing her new freezer, which melted hearts online.

Nigerians praise kind man

Creamiecakesnevents said:

"This made me shed tears! God bless you so much for all you do."

T i.n.u_o.l.a wrote:

"I didn’t cry you did."

Elohorayoro wrote:

"Osita you guys always get to me. God bless you."

30flown1 reacted:

"May God bless you more I wish to make people happy one day too God is my strength I love when God use me to make people happy."

I_emma_osih said:

"God will continue to bless you for the lives you are impacting positively in Jesus name."

Thesouvenirwhisperer_ noted:

"Osita, Osita, Osita how many times did I call you? You will call for a hundred and ten thousand will rise up!!! Thank you for leading the way and showing us TRUE & GENUINE kindness!!! People of the most high, Kindness is a Currency you will continually reap from, it pays at the long run."

