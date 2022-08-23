Mahmud Abdullahi, a Nigerian man living with a disability has shared his success story as he bags the famous Chevening Scholarship

Mahmud is set to move to the UK where he will study for his masters degree at Brunel University, London

He said he will be pursuing his studies in Public Health and Health Promotion even as netizens showered him with congratulations

A Nigerian man, Mahmud Abdullahi is currently very happy because he has been selected for the prestigious Chevening scholarship.

The Chevening scholarship is sponsored by the UK government and it is worth about N9m.

Mahmud will be traveling to the UK for his masters studies at Brunel University.

Source: UGC

According Mahmud he was accepted into the program to pursue a masters degree in Public Health and Health Promotion at Brunel University, London.

He said on LinkedIn where he shared his testimony:

"I am beyond excited and super thrilled to share with my family, friends and networks that I've been chosen for the British Chevening Scholarship to pursue a master's degree."

He said he feels he should contribute to the betterment of Nigeria for the benefit of all, which is why he decided to further his education.

"Being a physically disabled person, I feel a strong sense of personal responsibility to play a vital role in making Nigeria a better place for all, including people with disabilities. This is one of the sources of inspiration to further my education to postgraduate level."

LinkedIn users congratulate him

Israel Adekunle Balogun said:

"Congratulation Mahmud, I can attest to your dedication, perseverance and commitment. You outperformed my expectation, you also taught me valuable lessons with your resilence and can do spirit. For me, it was a priviledge to support your journey."

Babajide Milton Macaulay commented:

"Fantastic. Super super proud of you."

