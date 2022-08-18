An oyinbo man was so surprised after a Nigerian man walked up to him to question him about his car

The Yoruba man was surprised by the loud noise emanating from the car, and he approached the white man to ask questions

The video has kept social media users in stitches as they pen down hilarious comments about the clip

A Yoruba man has reactions from people on social media after approaching a white man to ask questions.

He got curious after hearing the kind of sound emanating from the engine of the white man's whip.

In a hilarious video, he walked up to the white man and asked why he was driving a whip that sounds like that.

Yoruba man questions oyinbo about his car Photo Credit: @ridewifme

Source: UGC

Reacting to the question, the white man looked at the Yoruba man and laughed hard before driving off.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

TikTok users react to the video

@baddestride735 said:

"Can any Nationalities ever? Proudly Nigerian, the fearless and vibe species on earth."

@gyi_wah wrote:

"The fact that he understood the assignment of let’s hear it."

@tkaey_18 noted:

"If I met this dude, I’ll just run idk where or why, but I’ll run dude literally made him stop all the cars behind him."

@omodunbi8 stated:

"The Yorubaaccent for me."

@vickie_54 reacted:

"I’m sure you don’t know you making some people's day."

@champsbidunited commented:

"Funniest things I ever heard and see oo chai bruv wasn't playing at all oo."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man talks about Rolls Royce Wraith in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, Ola of Lagos, who does reviews of luxury cars, has spoken about Rolls Royce Wraith in a video. In a clip that has gone viral, the man gave the price of the car as N260 million.

He said when a car owner sees the vehicle on the road, it is better to park and let it go. The man said that the logo on the car wheels does not roll even when the Rolls Royce is in motion to let people always see its brand.

He demonstrated how the car doors could be closed. Ola of Lagos revealed that it does not need to be done forcefully as its suction power is very effective.

Source: Legit.ng