A young mother got so frustrated after her little daughter refused to take photos with her during a shoot

The beautiful bride was taking wedding photos and she dressed her daughter in an expensive attire

Sadly, the little girl was not interested in taking any photos and all efforts to make her change her mind proved futile

A young mother who's getting set to tie the knot with her lover, bought expensive wears for her little daughter ahead of a photo shoot.

The excited mother went ahead to make her daughter's hair and she looked really lovely.

Sadly, on the day of the photo shoot, the little girl was not in her best mood and she sternly kicked against taking photos.

In a viral video, the mother tried to negotiate with her daughter while informing her that she spent so much money on her outfit.

However, all efforts to make the little girl take photos with her proved futile and the mum was forced to abandon the photo shoot.

Nigerians react to sad video

I_amloveday said:

"Negotiation between mom and daughter. I love it."

_n.on.s.o_ wrote:

"That’ll be the last photo shoot I’ll plan."

Cenchihairfactory stated:

"Cute baby but That lady for back."

Fabulosgloria commented:

"Children will show you nweee. U ll wait till she is asleep to take those pics wetin konsain her with how much you spent. My son will never smile in pics if you like dance awilo na to bone face e sabi."

Tun_mise_ added:

"Then after the picture is out people wonder how it was possible to take a cute photo not knowing the stress they went through."

Gylliananthonette noted:

"Most of our pictures from way back was us crying while taking pictures...once your mom look you with that eye or pinch you, you will cry and take picture."

Adeliz_couture stated:

"Make she pity her mama take at least one shot na."

Mhiz_oroz said:

"If na my mama you for don collect."

Justcynn_ said:

"These little humans will embarrass you my son can and will do this."

Watch the video below:

Little girl poses for a photo shoot on a tricycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has become an instant hit on social media over her majestic photo shoot.

The unidentified girl in a Twitter post by @Aestheticthin13 gave killer poses as she smiled for the camera. The young model exuded so much confidence as she smiled balancing atop a tricycle popularly known in Nigeria as Keke Napep without being aided.

In other adorable photo shoots, she strolled across the street, oblivion of the stares she was getting from passers-by and onlookers.

