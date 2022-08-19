A Nigerian student has taken to social media to celebrate continuing his studies in a middle east country, Turkey

The excited undergraduate revealed that he abandoned his program at the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) to achieve this

The young man shared a video capturing how he made the journey and wrote, ''finally leaving Nigeria and ASUU wahala"

The ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has seen a young student dump his studies in the country to pursue it in Turkey.

An erstwhile undergraduate of the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) shared a video on TikTok announcing his migration to Turkey.

The student expressed his excitement at leaving the country. Photo Credit: TikTok/@shalom_sixless

Source: UGC

The lad heaved a sigh of relief as he would no longer continue to remain at home because of the ASUU strike.

"Finally leaving Nigeria and ASUU wahala ," he captioned the video.

The clip he posted showed how he got his passport, went to get his belongings on campus, got to the Abuja international airport and when the aeroplane took off.

He also shared scenes from Turkey as he arrived in Esanyurt, a district of the Istanbul Province.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

hassan said:

"We are village mate , welcome to esanyurt the village of africans i hope that you are enjoy your time."

user6225715861940 said:

"Welcome my bro turkey will favor you but why don't u come to Antalya or Alanya is more better than instanbul."

jackyaishah said:

"Welcome to istanbul.. Hope later on u don't post here that turkey is too expensive to lived."

Divinefavour said:

"Welcome to turkey now brace yourself it will get tough but you should be able to overcome wishing you luck and success."

Ajayi Temitope Eezomatic said:

"Welcome here,stay away from people that'll discourage you both online and offline,mingle with the happy ones, Istanbul is fun fun fun."

Source: Legit.ng