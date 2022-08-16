A young man with Twitter Username KendooOfficial has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

Kendoo shared a photo of how untidy his room looks and bragged about it that he does a lot of online trolling from there

The fan noted that he trolls music superstars Davido and Wizkid from the room and other controversial online activities, Nigerians have reacted to his tweet

Regardless of your success, Nigerian social media users will always find a way to drag you and call you out at every opportunity.

One of such people who prides himself as a troller of music superstars Davido and Wizkid has sparked hilarious reactions online.

Fan shows situation of his trolling room. Credit: @davido @KendooOfficial @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Twitter user with the handle KendooOfficial got people talking when he shared a photo of the state of his room.

Kendoo noted that as not so good-looking as his room is, he always cooks controversial topics about Davido, Wizkid and other notable Nigerians daily.

He managed to have a laptop, earpods in the room to help facilitate the troll business.

According to him:

"This is where I troll Wizkid and Davido from and cook my daily vawulence too. Shameless Davido Even Tinubu breaking news."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Kendoo's tweet:

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Kendoo's controversial tweet and his room.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sq_opeyemiowolewa:

"But how come the bed take long like this."

Teeflowz:

"Set Awon Daniel Regha."

Monexhairs:

"This is major reason why you don't need to reply trolls."

Okeayo41:

"His future might actually be a sweet one actually!"

classic_ni

"American prison is more cleaner than this."

