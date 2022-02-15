A Nigerian businessman who sells chewing gum for a living saw a missing iPhone but picked it up and returned it to the rightful owner 24 hours later

The man who owns the phone released a video in which the phone was handed over to him and he said he was going to appreciate the honest man with a token

Meanwhile, when asked why he did not keep it for himself, the honest Nigerian said he did not sell the phone because it does not belong to him

A Nigerian businessman based in Lagos picked an iPhone at Victoria Island but decided to be honest and returned it to the person who lost it.

According to the story, the phone got missing but the lucky owner was able to repossess it some hours later.

Husaini says he returned the iPhone because it does not belong to him. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The honest Nigerian man, identified as Husaini and who sells chewing gum disclosed that he decided to return the phone because it wasn't his own.

The owner appreciates Husain's honesty

When the phone reached his hand, the owner made a video saying:

"Hello Nigeria, this is Husaini. He picked this iPhone yesterday and he returned it. He is such a good citizen."

Nigerians on social media react

When the story was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it drew considerable attention from Nigerians. Here are a few reactions to the story:

@tonyshemo wrote:

"Aww please find him and let’s credit his account please."

@presh_studios said:

"I just wish the person that picked my friend's iPhone 12 will be kind-hearted to return it."

@dizzkidofficial commented:

"God bless your good heart."

@ijobayanyan remarked:

"I will return it as well if I have ways contacting the owner but I will never go and drop it at the police station. I will just wait for till the phone rings and tell whoever that calls that they should tell d owner and I will return it."

Watch the video below:

