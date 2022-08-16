A Nigerian auto engineer, Mustapha Gajibo has released new set of electric buses from his auto company called Pheonix Renewables

Gajibo is highly noted for his efforts and passion for electric cars which has seen him produce a number of them already in use in the city of Maiduguri

The new set of buses are 12 -seaters said to be 100% electric and which also run on solar panels; photos of the new products have excited Nigerians

Nigerians on social media are excited to see the new set of electric buses produced in Maiduguri by Engineer Mustapha Gajibo.

Gajibo a notable renewable energy engineer shared impressive photos of the new buses on Twitter to the admiration of many.

Gajibo has released a new set of electric buses. Photo credit: @mustapha_gajibo.

Source: Twitter

Built with 65% locally sourced materials

The new buses are said to be 12-seaters which are capable of running 212km after a single charge at the speed of 110km per hour.

The buses also run on solar panels. Sharing the photos on his Twitter handle, Gajibo said the buses were built with 65% locally sourced materials. He wrote:

"100% electric, 12 seater, 212km range on one charge, 110km/hr speed, fully air-conditioned, voice command system, built using 65% locally sourced materials, fully designed and built in Nigeria."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@Deimlar said:

"Wow! Well done. I'm delighted for you. Great to see some Nigerians putting their God-given talent to positive use. I'm particularly appreciative of your forward-thinking creation aimed at the current Green Energy drive aimed at the protection of our environment. Good luck & God speed."

@epistle2005 commented:

"Imagine producing this in mass for intracity commercial transportation purpose after evaluating its viability."

@mr_lams_lamido reacted:

"Well done Engr, the country needs you, especially at these hard times."

@Mbashir2020_ said:

"Very good. Impressive. U really make a wonderful job that needs stakeholder intervention. Unfortunately, this will go unacknowledged."

67-year-old Nigerian man builds stove that uses only water

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a 67-year-old Nigerian man successfully built a stove that requires only water.

The man identified as Hadi Usman produced the innovative technology in Jekadafari area of Gombe state where he is based.

According to the story, Usman's stove can function successfully without gas or kerosine. This has attracted people's attention with many saying it could cushion the effect of the high price of cooking gas.

