A Nigerian lady has received praises from people on social media after transforming the house of an elderly man

The kind lady saw the old man living in an uncompleted building with a leaking roof and she was not pleased about his condition

In a viral video, she hired labourers to fix the house and give it a new look; the result was truly impressive

A Nigerian lady identified as King Mitchy has gone viral online after transforming an elderly man's house.

The beautiful lady saw the old man living in his uncompleted house and approached him with the intention of helping him.

In a viral video, she asked him if he would permit her to work on his house and give it a new look, a request he quickly accepted.

Lady transforms old man's house Photo Credit: King Mitchy

Source: UGC

She went ahead to hire labourers who started working immediately to fix the old house. A video of the transformed house stunned people, including the owner of the house, who kept on staring in awe.

Mitchy also presented foodstuffs to the old man, including a bag of rice and cornflakes. He was truly appreciative of the kind gesture.

TikTok users applaud Mitchy

@mumsyiremide1 said:

"You really move me to tears.... God will bless you abundantly, you will receive favour where you ain't expecting it."

@ugoma777pecu1 stated:

"Congratulations my Queen continue ur good work God Almighty will rewards u."

@oladapoolawale166 wrote:

"This man does not need to pray for you .God gats bless you."

@blackgold1645 noted:

"Wow!!!can't believe I'm shedding tears. God bless you dear."

@orchinedum reacted:

"May the Lord give it back to you a hundredfold because it's not given to everyone to have love for their near."

@jololomendy remarked:

"God bless you more and more in the name of Muhammad sallallahu Ali salam one love always."

Man rebuilds house for widow whose roof was blown off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man, Harrison Gwamnishu, has used his social media popularity to help a woman who lost the roof of her mud house to a strong wind.

Sharing her story days ago on social media, Harrison revealed that the woman is in Delta state and has no roof over her head. To help the woman, he organised a fundraising challenge on his social media pages so that the widow’s house can be renovated.

Harrison said the people can also donate materials towards the renovation. Days after, he shared photos to show the new look of the woman’s house.

Source: Legit.ng