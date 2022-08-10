A video from a Nigerian man's marriage proposal to his girlfriend has sparked a debate online due to how it was panned out

As against the popular proposal template of sort, the man did not kneel to ask the lady to marry him

While some persons hailed the man for his action, many ladies came for him and remarked that he was proud not to have knelt

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian man standing to do a marriage proposal to his bae.

The short clip sighted on TikTok, captured the man on both feet at a gathering as he asked the lady to be his wife.

Chants from people at the gathering urging the lady to say yes rent the air.

When she eventually accepted, a man began raining money before the couple while people jubilated in the background.

The couple then hugged each other. The poster of the video with the handle @bugaking11 wasn't however happy that the man didn't kneel and wrote on it the words:

"I feel like crying for this beautiful lady. Some guys too get pride."

Mixed reactions trail the video

Real_Gold22 said:

"Ahhh,esin re ooo ,make someone help tab sense to d girl head ,Wetin happen to d guy lag ,dis one get pride ooo,e no be small matter oo."

Melanin_may said:

"But come to think of it why do some men see kneeling down to propose as a big deal...

"Person wey u love oo."

Marianna Osuji said:

"I don’t see anything wrong with the guy not kneeling down, but then the engagement no sweet, what’s the shouting."

TEEGOLD

"As an African, proposing to a girl kneeling down is not our culture, but if you're doing this... o boy do it right.. I must say, You're proud man..."

Ta_ogebeauty

"What is the red flag?? Not Kneeling down ?? What if it’s not what he believe in like everyone."

Preshy AD said:

"The girl isn't happy but she doesn't want to collect serious beating if she refused."

