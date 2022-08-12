A Nigerian man, Black Nells, has showered praises on his beautiful lover who never gave up on him

The young man shared an intriguing transformation video on TikTok to show fans how he rose from 'grass to grace'

Nells recounted how his wife was advised by her friends to dump him but she never gave in to their demands

Black Nells on TikTok has inspired struggling men who have lost hope on finding true love due to their poor financial status.

While some girls now wait for 'already made men', Nells has shared his transformation story to confirm that it is still possible to meet someone who would stay by your side till you succeed.

Nells met the love of his life years ago when things were bad for him. According to him, he was "broke and ugly" at the time.

Nigerian man shares transformation video with lover Photo Credit: @blacknells

Source: UGC

Owing to his financial state, friends of his girlfriend advised her vehemently to dump him and move on with a better man who already has cash, but the young lady refused. She was really in love.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nells becomes successful, spoils his lover

Although Nells didn't reveal what business he got into, a look at their transformation video shows that he has certainly made it big.

The transformation video shows them coming down from a car with an armed security guard standing by their side.

Their fashion style changed impressively and they apparently look way better than when they just met.

His wife looked really beautiful and people complimented him for spoiling his wife with money and bringing out her beauty.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Nells said:

"In school, she was mocked for dating an ugly and broke guy like me. But she never gave up on me. We starved and cried together. Bad days are over my queen."

TikTok users react to the video

@tberry34 said:

"It because u appreciate what she did by staying with u when u hav nothing, and I respect u for dat, God will continue to bless u."

@breeze__aj wrote:

"Omo they left me and I never see till today. I watch this loving love but it is what it is. We move ."

@mhizbecky4 stated:

"Omo I’m glad you remembered her o it’s a good thing God will bless you for that."

@shugabby4 wrote:

"This is so sweet the fact that u neva forgot abt how u guys started."

@adeoriokinaladesugar115 reacted:

" God bless both of you, am so happy cos you know wer u are both coming from."

@daisychi remarked:

"If na some kind boys now, they will say the girl is no longer their class, God bless you both ."

@jeremieee_a wrote:

"Wow it's your wife transformation for me. She too fine."

Watch the video below:

We started dating in 2014: Lady shares her love journey with young man, transformation photos surprise many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @king_bee_b has in a clip shown how her love story started many years ago.

In the caption of the video, she revealed that the journey began in 2014 when they started dating. The clip has a collage of the young couple's photos documenting how it all began.

At the beginning of the clip, the two lovers looked so young. A couple of photos after, they transformed into grown-ups.

Source: Legit.ng