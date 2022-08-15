Mike Igini, the immediate past Akwa Ibom REC, has recounted his experience while serving as the boss of INEC in the state

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The immediate past resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom state, Mike Igini, has recounted his experience when he first resumed the state’s Independent National Election Commission (INEC)’s head.

Vanguard reported that Igini said when he first resumed office in the state, he discovered 2 local governments, Essien Udim and Obot Akara, where 100 per cent of the PVCs were collected without credible records.

Igini said he discovered this during his tour to the 31 local governments in the state while assassin the state offices and trying to take stock of materials.

The ex-REC said this in Uyo, during a farewell speech he presented at the occasion to mark the end of his tenure as REC on Friday, August 12.

My experience as REC in Akwa Ibom - Mike Igini

“During my tour of the 31 Local government areas to assess the state of the offices and take stock of materials, we found that of all the 31LGAs, only in Essien Udim and Obot Akara that all PVCs of the two LGAs were collected 100 percent without credible records of those who collected them,” he said.

He added that the development raised a red flag about the 2 local governments, adding that they turned out to be the most difficult LGAs during the 2019 elections.

He said it caused lots of distraction with calls for his redeployment in order for the commission to return to the old ways of arbitrary writing of election results.

Should Akpabio Be Jailed for 2 Years? INEC Reveals What is Right

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mike Igini, Akwa Ibom state's resident electoral commissioner, has said it is a punishable offence for a politician to obtain more than one form in an election constitutionally.

Godswill Akpabio, who contested APC presidential ticket, is at loggerhead with Igini over his refusal to recognise the parallel primary that produced him as Akwa Ibom north-east senatorial candidate.

Igini, in his argument, maintained that subsection K of section 115 (D) of the electoral act 2022 stipulated 2 years imprisonment for anybody that obtained multiple forms in an election.

