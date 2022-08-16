A young Nigerian man identified as David Adefunmilayo has taken to social media to celebrate getting admission into the best university in London

David said his parents forced him to study oil and gas at the Petroleum Training Institute Nigeria after seeing his academic passion

David recalled how he found his real passion in his 300 level at the University of Lagos and then set up his own organisation in year 4

What was a childhood catchline for a young man, David Adefunmilayo, is now a reality as he has now been admitted into the University College, London.

The excited entrepreneur and climate change advocate took to LinkedIn to share the good news.

David got admitted into the best university in London. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/David Adefunmilayo

According to 4ICU and QS Top Universities Ranking, University College London (UCL) is the best higher institution in London at the current period and the young man was overjoyed to get in.

David was forced to read oil and gas by his parents

David who started an organisation called Efico Edtech Resources in his 400 level at the University of Lagos revealed that he was the best student in his secondary school as he finished with 8 distinctions in the WAEC exam.

According to him, his academic passion made his parents force him to study oil and gas at the Petroleum Training Institute Nigeria where he had 12 A's and 1B on the entry level, graduated with first-class and second-best in the department.

"Graduated the best student in my secondary school ; had 8 distinctions in WAEC.

"My parents saw the academic passion and forced me to study oil and gas (may be to help the family live a better life)."

David added that he had before now got a fully funded scholarship to the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

The first-class graduate said that he was determined to disappoint his father who thought he had gone astray after deviating from oil and gas.

Congratulations pour in for David

Chibunna Ogbonna said:

"Congratulations brother. This is only the beginning!"

Olusegun Animashaun said:

"Congratulations David Adefunmilayo.

"You're a motivation to many, thank you!"

Goodnews .C. Obarisiagbor said:

"Wow wow, congratulations David Adefunmilayo.

"You are breaking boundaries."

OBI HAPPINESS CHIBUZOR said:

"Your portfolio is breathtaking, David Adefunmilayo. Congratulations on your achievements. I wish you the best in your M.sc Journey."

Mercy Bernard said:

"Raising the bar again!

"Proud of you David, always.

"I hope one day I will be able to tell my Mushin to the world story too."

