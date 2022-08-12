A young man treated his elder bother to a lovely surprise on his wedding day that got him emotional

He got the groom a Benz 4matic 350 and presented it to him by putting the car key inside several boxes

The gift recipient opened the boxes one after the other until he got to the smallest and his reaction is priceless

A young Nigerian man caused a stir at his elder brother's wedding after he gifted him a Benz 4matic 350 car.

It was not just the car gift but the manner in which it was presented that made it even more beautiful.

The young man got his elder brother emotional. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@wappyking_)

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video the young man shared, he watched as his elder brother tried to unwrap the gift package at the wedding.

The parcel came in a medium-sized box, but as the groom unboxed it, he would discover there is another box.

He continued unwrapping and got to an iPhone box, but upon opening it, he didn't find a smartphone inside it but a smaller box.

On opening the smallest box, he got emotional as he found a car key. His younger brother and some guests began spraying the groom money as both siblings hugged.

In the next scene, the groom is seen posing in front of the car.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Ogechi Amanze said:

"I can't wait for your own wedding to take place. you have a loving heart dear."

user9321844488079 said:

"Wow congratulations to you happy marriage life and God bless your bro."

Sandrashine24 said:

"Was in tears watching this.

"Gosh his reaction.

"His new home is blessed and God bless you for the gift ur pocket will never dry."

Akosua ❤️❤️❤️ said:

"I’ve watched the video more than three times and all I can say is may I never lack anything in this world. May u be moved from grace to grace."

Christy said:

"Na this kind love from siblings I dey find, so as I no get am, i go teach my children to be more, so help me God. Happy married life to your bro."

Source: Legit.ng